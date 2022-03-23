Lutheran to build northeast ER

Lutheran Health Network ceremonially broke ground Tuesday on a new style of health care building for Fort Wayne – an emergency room plus offices for primary-care doctors.

The location at 6515 Stellhorn Road in northeast Fort Wayne brings care closer to residents when they need it, said Twila Lee, chief executive officer of Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

The reason for the facility is not that the Lutheran emergency room at Van Buren and Main streets is overly busy, she said.

“It has less to do with downtown as it has in this area here,” she said. The need for an emergency room in northeast Fort Wayne “was on the radar before Lutheran Downtown.”

The two-story, 25,000-square-foot building will have the emergency department on the first floor and offices for up to six physicians on the second floor.

Emergency room facilities will include nine exam rooms, including a negative-airflow room to contain the spread of airborne infections such as COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia.

The emergency facility will also include an on-site lab and diagnostic imaging as well as a major treatment room and a decontamination room.

The facility will be open 24/7 for people who experience a heart attack or stroke, head injury, fractured bone, abdominal pain or respiratory problem requiring quick medical help, officials said. If hospitalization is needed, patients can be transported by an on-site ambulance, they said.

The primary care doctors will have access to the ER's lab and imaging. Eighteen exam rooms will be available for the doctors' patients.

Some doctors at the facility will be new hires, but others already will be affiliated, Lee said.

Scott Teffeteller, Lutheran Health chief executive officer, said the new facility “is another example of Lutheran Health Network's continued commitment to providing convenient access to care.

“Our idea is to put our services where our patients live, which is the opposite of what we have thought,” he said.

Officials could not immediately provide the number of people expected to use the facility in a year, but they noted some will likely come from the New Haven area.

The facility is planned to open in early 2023.

“With my background in business, I understand the value of these kinds of facilities – being at the right place at the right time. Lives will be saved here,” said Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at-large, representing the City Council at the event with Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd.

“This is going to be a state-of-the-art facility, and we're very glad to have it,” Didier said. “We really don't have health care in this area.”

Stephanie Crandall, director of intergovernmental affairs, also attended representing the city.

TMP Partners, based in Tennessee, is the project architect and FCI Construction in Auburn is the general contractor.

