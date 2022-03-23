Tickets available online for Lewinsky talk at PFW

Tickets for Monica Lewinsky's April 5 lecture at Purdue University Fort Wayne are available online, www.ticketreturn.com, and in person at the Schatzlein Box Office.

The tickets are free, but a $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders. All tickets reserved online will be emailed to patrons, and digital tickets accessible on a smartphone are available. Tickets can also be claimed at the box office beginning one hour before the presentation.

There is a two-ticket limit per person.

Lewinsky's talk, “The Price of Shame,” starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Rhinehart Music Center on campus. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

She unwittingly became a household name and victim of public persecution and bullying about 25 years ago. She has since become a social activist in the battle against online harassment, advocating for a safer social media environment.

She recently served as a producer for the TV series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which chronicles her experiences in Washington.