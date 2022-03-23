Transgender veto backlash rising

INDIANAPOLIS – The backlash against Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of a transgender sports bill has been prolific, with numerous state and federal politicians calling him out and House GOP leadership promising a veto override vote May 24.

“The fundamental goal of this legislation is to protect competition in girls' sports, and House Republicans will vote to override this veto when lawmakers meet again on May 24,” House Speaker Todd Huston said Tuesday. “This issue continues to be in the national spotlight and for good reason as women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field – and that's exactly what they deserve.”

The legislature had already set May 24 as a technical corrections day, during which lawmakers can override or sustain a veto.

In Indiana, a simple majority vote is needed to override – rather than two-thirds.

House Bill 1041 would have banned transgender girls from participating on K-12 sports teams' aligning with their gender identity.

There have been no examples of problems in Indiana and the Indiana High School Athletic Association has had a policy for 10 years – something Holcomb pointed out in his veto letter.

But nationally there has been a recent uproar over University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who previously swam as a male. Last week she won the Division I national championship in the 500-yard freestyle.

Supporters of the bill believe biological males have competitive advantages due to muscle mass, lung capacity, height and other factors.

“I'm disappointed with Gov. Holcomb's veto of a common-sense bill that frankly doesn't go far enough to Save Women's Sports,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, in a Monday night tweet. “My hope is that the Indiana General Assembly will meet soon to override the veto and send a message to the rest of the nation that Indiana values women.”

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, followed up by saying he would be there to override.

“As a father to three girls who are all competitive athletes, I'm incredibly disappointed the governor vetoed this bill protecting fairness in girls' sports,” he said. “Hoosier females deserve to compete on an even playing field, and not lose opportunities to win or earn scholarships. I'm ready to join my colleagues in overriding this veto when lawmakers return to the Statehouse on May 24 for technical corrections day.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun also jumped into the debate – tweeting that “girls' sports should be for girls, and allowing biological males to compete with them robs female athletes of a chance to compete and win. I'm disappointed Governor Holcomb vetoed a bill to make this law in Indiana, and I support a veto override to protect women's athletics.”

He followed up with reporters on a conference call Tuesday, saying 62% of Americans don't think biological males should compete in female sports and that is even higher among Republicans and independents.

“The governor did go against maybe what the majority of people are thinking across the country, especially in Indiana,” Braun said. “This climbed the threshold to where I thought it was worth making a statement about and most Hoosiers are lined up with me on that statement.”

