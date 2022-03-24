Fort Wayne/Allen County

Bridge work set to start on I-69

A replacement project on Interstate 69 on the bridges over Robinson Creek, just north of Lower Huntington Road, will begin Saturday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The project, which will have various traffic changes and speed restrictions, is expected to take place over several construction seasons with the first phase planned to end in November.

The right lane and shoulder of southbound I-69 will be closed from Saturday morning to April 1 for strengthening.

Crews will then move to the northbound lanes, which will have the right lane and right shoulder closed from April 2 through 8.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.

Patrols added to school bus routes

Allen County law enforcement agencies will increase patrols along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure school bus safety this spring. Fort Wayne, Allen County, New Haven and Woodburn officers will especially be on alert for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving, according to a news release.

The overtime patrols are part of the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program and are funded with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

More than 200 police agencies are participating in the campaign. Last year, more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations by Indiana law enforcement.

Drivers must never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. This applies to all roads with one exception. On highways divided by a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or grassy median, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to one year for the second.

Road dust control sign-ups available

Allen County residents can sign up for dust control material to be applied to their stone and gravel roads by the county highway department through April 30.

Two applications are available. The highway department will charge $2.25 per linear foot for Dustay, or $1.45 per linear foot for calcium chloride. Either application requires a minimum 200-foot application.

Residents can sign up for the program in person, by phone, or by mailing their applications to any of the following locations:

• Highway Department main office, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 280, Fort Wayne, IN 46802; phone 449-7369; office hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• North Maintenance Facility, 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818; phone 449-4781; office hours weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• South Maintenance Facility, 8317 Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816; phone 449-4791; office hours weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications for the program can be found online at allencounty.us/highway-department.

– Journal Gazette