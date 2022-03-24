CIB appoints members to Union Street Market board

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board this morning approved six people to serve on another board.

The newly formed Electric Works Public Market Trust is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation formed to forge the mission of the Union Street Market at the redeveloped former General Electric campus.

The CIB was chosen to fill six seats on the 13 member board, said Jeff Kingsbury, representing the development team RTM Ventures. Two more will be chosen by the developer and the rest will be chosen by the original eight appointees.

The CIB appointees all have expertise in food and nutrition, entrepreneurship and "placemaking" – creating high-quality locations where people want to be.

Appointees, by unanimous 7-0 vote are:

+ Michelle Bojrab Wray, lead community outreach dietitian with Parkview Health;

+ Janet Katz, founding director of Northeast Indiana Local Foods Network, which provides technical, marketing and business assistance to family farmers and food producers;

+ Riley Johnson, founding director of Fort Wayne Community Schools' AMP Lab High School at Electric Works;

+ Aaron Parkinson, executive chef and program chair in Hospitality Administration at Ivy Tech Community College;

+ Chuck Reddinger, deputy director, Fort Wayne Department of Parks and Recreation overseeing Salomon and Promenade parks, which have food and farming programming and

+ Mary Tyndall, food insecurity and nutrition program officer for St. Joseph Community Foundation.

