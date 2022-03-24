County's COVID rate in decline

Indiana's color-coded map of COVID-19 prevalence has turned nearly entirely blue – the color for the lowest risk of community spread.

Only five counties – Fulton, Newton, Perry, Pulaski and Tipton – are in yellow, the second-lowest category. No counties are in orange or red, signifying more serious spread.

Allen County is in the upper tier of blue for having 14 new cases per 100,000 residents, more than the 10 or fewer weekly cases required for blue's lower tier. But just over 1% of all tests came back positive, putting the county solidly in blue.

Allen County's seven-day positivity rate stands at 1.81% and is declining, state statistics show.

Regionally, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash and Wells counties all were in the upper tier of blue. LaGrange and Steuben counties were in the lower tier.

Statewide, 288 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, bringing Indiana's total to 1,689,663 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-two newly reported deaths brought the state's total to 22,416 confirmed deaths, plus 918 probable deaths based on symptoms in those without a positive test.

The map is considered a lagging indicator of the COVID-19 situation because it is based on data from the week ending March 20.

A county must stay at a lower category for two weeks to move to that level.

rsalter@jg.net