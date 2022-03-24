Opioid settlement to benefit city

Fort Wayne will receive about $7 million for its share of an opioid lawsuit settlement after initially deciding to opt out.

The $26 billion multistate lawsuit was filed against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson to compensate local governments for expenses from the ongoing opioid pandemic. Indiana is expected to receive $507 million of the settlement.

Fort Wayne City Council members unanimously decided to suspend the rules Tuesday so a resolution to opt back in to the multistate opioid settlement could be introduced and given final approval in the same meeting.

Carol Helton, city attorney, said the tight deadline for approval was because state lawmakers recently amended legislation that makes it more favorable to local governments involved in the lawsuit. The city's takeaway from the settlement will be about $7 million, Helton said.

The original legislation would have barred cities and counties from participating in any other legal action against opioid manufacturers. Helton said that is part of the reason the city opted out in June.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked if the legislation is now allowing cities and counties to keep more than 15% of the settlement. The amendment allows municipalities to keep about 50% of their settlement portions before the remainder is returned to the state, Helton said.

“Come on, Carol! OK,” Tucker said exuberantly as she pumped her fist in support.

Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, asked what the plan is for spending the settlement. Helton said a plan will be put in place once the city receives the first settlement payment.

The money has to be used for remediation and education related to the opioid pandemic. The city will submit annual reports on the settlement's uses.

The resolution required support from seven of the nine members since they suspended the rules. The members passed it unanimously.

The Allen County commissioners unanimously approved a similar resolution Friday. Laura Maser, county attorney, said the county is expected to receive more than $5 million over 18 years.

