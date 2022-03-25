1st part of new terminal opens

The first portion of the newly renovated west terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport opened Thursday as planned.

The area includes a more spacious American Airlines ticket counter, check-in area and offices. Updated vestibules, a seating area with floor-to-ceiling windows and low-profile baggage scales are major features.

A portion of the new terminal drive canopy also opened, and new interior and exterior signs direct travelers. A raised roof gives the terminal a refreshed look.

An unusual feature is what airport officials call a cane trail. Joe Marana, director of operations and facilities, said the trail will eventually run throughout the terminal building to help people navigate if they are blind or have impaired vision and use a cane to help them get around.

Also on Thursday, a portion of the airport's terminal drive was opened so passengers can now be dropped off at the curb.

Those needing to drop off a passenger or navigate the drive now will be able to come in front of the terminal building before being routed through the second half of the temporary terminal drive. Those picking up passengers will still use the temporary pickup area across from the airport's baggage claim area.

Airport officials said work on the terminal will now shift to upgrading Allegiant Air's ticket counter space, followed by work on spaces used by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Each airline's ticket space will shift west by one counter.

The west terminal project's goal is to modernize the airport to accommodate the region's growth, said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports.

Thursday's opening “will give people a glimpse at what the rest of the terminal will look like as we move toward opening new areas and completing the project,” he said.

