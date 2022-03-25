6 join board for farmers market

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday approved six people to serve on another board – this one to oversee the farmers market at Electric Works.

The newly formed Electric Works Public Market Trust is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation tasked with forging the mission of the Union Street Market at the redeveloped former General Electric campus.

The CIB was chosen to fill six seats on the 13-member board, said Jeff Kingsbury, representing the development team of RTM Ventures. Two more members will be chosen by the developer, and the rest chosen by the eight appointees.

The CIB appointees all have expertise in food and nutrition, entrepreneurship and “placemaking” – creating high-quality locations where people want to be. The market board is required by the economic development agreement between the city of Fort Wayne and the developer.

Appointees, by unanimous 7-0 vote:

• Michelle Bojrab Wray, lead community outreach dietitian with Parkview Health

• Janet Katz, founding director of Northeast Indiana Local Foods Network, which provides technical, marketing and business assistance to family farmers and food producers

• Riley Johnson, founding director of Fort Wayne Community Schools' Amp Lab High School at Electric Works

• Aaron Parkinson, executive chef and program chairman in Hospitality Administration at Ivy Tech Community College

• Chuck Reddinger, deputy director of Fort Wayne Department of Parks and Recreation overseeing Salomon and Promenade parks, which have food and farming programming

• Mary Tyndall, food insecurity and nutrition program officer for St. Joseph Community Foundation.

The market's goal is to support northeast Indiana farmers and food producers while enhancing wellness and providing access to healthy foods to underserved residents. The market has indoor and outdoor spaces for education and events, including a demonstration kitchen.

The board is appointed to staggered three-year terms. Electric Works is providing staff support. Ted Spitzer, director of planning and development for the market, also addressed the CIB during its meeting Thursday.

In other business, the CIB:

• Welcomed Brendon Maxwell, as an appointee of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. Maxwell is the founder of Utopian Coffee and Maxwell's Landing Beer Company. He replaced Brian Bauer, president of IU Health, Fort Wayne;

• Heard Yogi Parikh's announcement of plans to retire from the board this year. Parikh said he will serve until June 1 or whenever a replacement is named by the mayor;

• Introduced Matt Whitney as the new business manager for the Grand Wayne. He formerly was business manager for athletics at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

rsalter@jg.net