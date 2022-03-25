ACPL to decide borrowing level

The Allen County Public Library board will decide April 7 how much it will seek to borrow to upgrade its branches. That dollar figure will be included on the November ballot as a public referendum.

The board did not act on anything related to choosing a master plan for library renovations, expansions and, in some cases, closings during its meeting Thursday.

The board has sought public input on two systemwide proposals presented by a consultant and estimated to cost between $95 million and $115 million. Board members have said they intend to work toward approval of a bond issue to cover some of the cost.

Previously, the board said it would receive and vote on the final master plan at its 3 p.m. board meeting April 7 at the main library, but that plan has changed.

Stephanie Smith, library spokeswoman, said after Thursday's meeting that only the proposed bond amount vote was certain then. She was not sure whether the master plan would be up for a vote at that time.

Martin Seifert, chairman of the library's Capital Projects Committee, said residents' comments are still being considered.

Residents can still provide feedback on the proposed plans at acpl.lib.us or youracpl.org.

Both of the master plan's options include closing the Shawnee branch on Fort Wayne's south side. One option calls for expanding and renovating the Waynedale and Hessen Cassel branches and another replaces Hessen Cassel and Shawnee with a larger branch in the same general neighborhood.

Shawnee, built in 1973, has distinctive architecture. But the branch also has structural flaws that are causing leaks, library officials say.

A new north-central branch and a northwest branch that would serve Dupont branch patrons and residents of the rapidly growing Huntertown area are being considered.

Also, a new southwest branch to replace the current Aboite branch is among the plan's options, as is a replacement or expansion of the Georgetown branch.

