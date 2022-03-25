Fort Wayne/Allen County

Channel catfish put in urban sites

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently stocked selected urban fishing locations, including the Lakeside Park pond, with more than 2,000 channel catfish ranging from 10 inches to 14 inches long, officials announced Thursday.

These lakes receive three stockings each spring, typically between late March and the first week of June, according to a news release.

The catfish daily bag limit is 10 per angler with no size restriction. Anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at these locations, but those 17 and younger do not. Licenses can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.

Volunteer Expo set for April 18

The Volunteer Center will host its annual Get Connected Volunteer Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. April 28 at Glenbrook Square in the mall's lower level near the food court.

The Volunteer Expo offers current and aspiring volunteers an opportunity to meet with nonprofits in the Fort Wayne community, organizers said. Attendees can speak directly with agency representatives, learn about their missions, goals and current volunteer needs.

Prospects for volunteering from home will also be available. As of Thursday, 45 organizations plan to participate. Glenbrook's COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Attendees are encouraged to register at the event to receive a goody bag and enter for a chance to win gift cards from local restaurants.

“Whether you are looking to gain new experiences, meet new people or make a difference to improving the lives of others, volunteering is the answer you looking for,” Executive Director Ani Etter said in a statement. “The Volunteer Expo provides the opportunity to learn about your community and connect to a cause you are passionate about.”

– Journal Gazette