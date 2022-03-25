Road restrictions for Mar 25

FOURTH STREET

Closed between Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue today.

LANDIN ROAD

Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street until late May.

SPY RUN AVENUE

Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through Monday.

PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE

Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16.

KROEMER ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 today.