Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Mar 25
FOURTH STREET
Closed between Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue today.
LANDIN ROAD
Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street until late May.
SPY RUN AVENUE
Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through Monday.
PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE
Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.
BASS ROAD
Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16.
KROEMER ROAD
Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 today.
