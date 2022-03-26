Fort Wayne/Allen County

MLK bridge lights getting upgrades

Fort Wayne's Public Works Division is overseeing lighting improvements to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, city officials announced Friday.

Because of the work that is now underway to replace the lights on the bridge with a new lighting system, motorists will notice the colored lights portion of the bridge will be dark. Crews anticipate finishing the work by late April, weather permitting.

April 4 deadline to register to vote

Those wishing to vote in the May 3 primary elections have until the close of business on April 4 to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records at the Allen County Voter Registration Office, 1 E. Main St., Suite 176, in Rousseau Centre.

Business hours at Voter Registration are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone with a current and valid Indiana driver's license or ID card can register online or make changes to their registration at www.indianavoters.com until midnight April 4.

To register to vote, you must have lived at your current address for 30 days prior to the election, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 on or before Nov. 8 and not be currently imprisoned for the conviction of a crime.

You can also check the status of your voter registration or check your polling location by visiting www.indianavoters.com or by calling Allen County Voter Registration at 260-449-7154.

Area

Bowen Center ribbon-cutting set

The Bowen Center will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its newest location at 2860 Northpark Ave. in Huntington.

In addition to Huntington, the Bowen Center recently opened health clinics in Fort Wayne and Warsaw. The Huntington clinic is the first Bowen Center that is co-located with its mental health services, a news release said.

Indiana

Feds: Nurse board violated ADA rules

The U.S. Justice Department found that the Indiana State Board of Nursing violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by prohibiting nurses who take medication to treat opioid use disorder from participating in the Indiana State Nursing Assistance Program.

The program assists in rehabilitating and monitoring nurses with substance use disorders and is often required for these nurses to maintain an active license or have one reinstated, officials said.

The letter of findings, released Friday, asks the nursing board to work with the Justice Department to resolve the civil rights violations identified during the course of its investigation.

– Journal Gazette