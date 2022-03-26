Mission expands aid for women

For the first time in its roughly 120-year history, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering emergency shelter services to more than men.

The organization already provided long-term housing for women and children at another location in Fort Wayne. But the city's housing situation has changed enough that Rescue Mission leaders decided they needed to begin offering women and children overnight shelter starting March 1, officials said.

The program began the same day the Fort Wayne community's winter weather contingency plan ended. The winter program began Dec. 22.

Other organizations have changed what they offer the homeless or those having housing trouble, some because of COVID-19 and some for other reasons, Rescue Mission staff said. This left women and children who need emergency assistance with fewer places to go.

“They were just kind of left out in the cold,” spokesman Blake Douglas added.

Dusty Krause, who leads the Rescue Mission's program operations, said the nonprofit felt compelled to step up.

“There was a large gap within our community that we could not allow to continue,” he said in a statement.

Now the mission is sheltering the women in a secured area at the men's shelter, 404 E. Washington Blvd.

Women who come to the Rescue Mission for emergency help will be given a needs assessment. Based on that, some will be relocated to the long-term help Charis House, 431 Fairmount Place.

Douglas said a long-term temporary housing arrangement can last up to 24 months. Charis House support services help residents stabilize their lives.

The Rescue Mission's long-term stays address the root causes of homelessness over a longer period, said Karla Lipsey, Charis House senior vice president of program operations. However, the gap in services for homeless women and children is growing.

Emergency shelters are often the first place people can get help when having financial distress or a homeless crisis, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a division of U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Charis House has a 75-bed capacity with no room to expand, so the Rescue Mission is buying the property at 5920 Decatur Road to help with the increasing demand.

The nonprofit is serving about three times the people it has in previous years, according to the group's announcement of the emergency program.

Douglas said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development “point in time” study shows the current state of homelessness has been like this for a while. Based on the number of first-time or “unique” people the Rescue Mission has served, however, the HUD numbers seem significantly less than what Fort Wayne experiences, he said.

Krause said the staff didn't know what kind of need there'd be for emergency shelter services.

“We quickly realized the need was extensive,” he said, “not only for emergency shelter but mental health support, as well.”

jwolf@jg.net