Riverfront draws new development

The north side of the St. Marys River is set to sprout its first project associated with Promenade Park – another multistory, mixed-use building by developer Barrett & Stokely.

The project is planned for a 2.28-acre site known as The Wedge, just west of the old cast-iron pedestrian bridge on Wells Street. The structure will combine apartments and townhomes with retail and office space, outdoor dining and parking, the city announced Friday in a news release.

The Indianapolis-based developer is investing $51 million in the project, the city said. The project is the company's third mixed-use building near Promenade Park.

Barrett & Stokely is now building the $91 million Riverfront at Promenade Park immediately east of the park and the $67 million Lofts at Headwaters Park, on the former parking lot of Club Soda, just south of the Headwaters Park pavilion at Clinton and Superior streets.

Rex Barrett, the firm's executive vice president, said the new building will have five, or possibly six, stories and 142 dwelling units. About 6,000 square feet will be earmarked for retail, office and dining uses, he said.

The residences, all market-rate rentals, will contain 680 to 2,000 square feet and have one to three bedrooms, Barrett said. At least 180 indoor parking spaces are planned primarily for residents and employees, although that number might change, he said.

The developers plan to ask the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission for an economic development area designation. The land is now being used as a staging and parking area for ongoing construction projects.

The city bought some of the site from Norfolk Southern railroad in 2021. The rest is owned by the Parks and Recreation Department. The land along the riverfront will be retained for park use, city officials said.

The site was rezoned to downtown edge last fall to prepare for this type of development, but the project likely will need to receive other development-related approvals. The land along the riverfront will be retained by the parks department for public recreational use as part of the second phase of riverfront development, officials said.

Barrett & Stokely was selected as the developer after the company responded to the city's formal request for proposals. A name for the project has yet to be chosen, Barrett said, but construction is expected to begin next year.

