Sewer district asks for $2.5 million

The Maysville Regional Water and Sewer District has asked for $2.5 million from the county for projects that would allow 44 residents to connect to sewer services and give the rural community what officials describe as proper fire suppression capabilities.

Natalie Schelling of Commonwealth Engineering presented the request Friday to the Allen County commissioners. The rural water and sewer district near Harlan in northeast Allen County said the money could come from the county's $73 million share of American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.

The federal funding can be invested in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure in response to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts. It can also be used to subsidize government services that lost revenue because of the pandemic and provide premium pay or grants to a recipient's essential workers.

About $1.5 million of the request would be used on the water project, which will include a water main extension and new water tower, Schelling said. The current water system doesn't have enough capacity for the area, including when it comes to firefighters putting out fires, she said.

The project would also improve water quality for residents.

Water rates for the Maysville district's customers are increasing by 50% because of a supplier change. The district will no longer be able to buy water from Grabill, which plans to connect to Fort Wayne City Utilities. The funding from the county would allow the Maysville district to limit the coming rate increase to 50%, Schelling said.

An additional $1 million was requested for a sewer project that would extend the sanitary sewer through a rural part of the county for an additional 44 homes to connect. Schelling explained the extension is not as economical as it would be in a city because the properties are spread far apart.

“These customers are facing potentially over $200-a-month sewer bill,” Schelling said. “We all know that's not affordable for anyone.”

The district will look for grants or loans through the state's revolving fund to cover the remaining $590,000 needed for the water project and $1.3 million for the sewer project. The expansion would affect properties in the area of Thimler, Darling, Roberts, Brush College, Ward and Barnett roads near Harlan.

Commissioner Therese Brown asked if the sewer extension would allow for additional connections needed to serve future development. Schelling said she was unsure but she doubted a large development would be able to connect.

“As you're probably well aware, as sewer goes, development may come,” Brown said.

Peters said the presentation will be noted as county officials determine which requests for American Rescue Plan money will be funded.

“It does appear that your project would fit within one of those buckets, but to what extent it would get funded hasn't been determined yet,” he said.

The commissioners have been working toward the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District being acquired by Fort Wayne City Utilities. The Fort Wayne utility would be able to get state revolving funds interest free because of its existing credit standing.

The commissioners have allocated $5 million toward the county sewer district's debt. Peters said the number of residents in the county sewer district – about 3,150 – played into that decision. The Maysville district will affect about 544 people, Peters said.

“There's a $5 million outlay by the county for 3,000 people. Well, they are asking for basically half of the outlay for – what – 16% of the people?” Peters said. “So we are going to have to balance it.”

