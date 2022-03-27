Former Marine helps keep Parkview shipshape

Donna Van Vlerah has a seemingly impossible job – and yet she's uniquely suited to succeed at it.

The 59-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran is Parkview Health's senior vice president of supply and support services. She oversees 1,400 employees in Parkview's distribution center, maintenance, security, emergency management, pharmacies, cafeterias, in-patient food service, housekeeping, laundries and gift shops.

“All of those activities really tie back to all of those activities in the military,” Van Vlerah said, referring to the “beans, Band-Aids and bullets” deliveries she oversaw while directing logistics during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

Her responsibilities now extend to every Parkview-owned facility, including hospitals in seven – soon to be eight – counties; separate local facilities dedicated to treating heart, cancer, orthopedic and behavioral health-related conditions; and the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

As if Van Vlerah's duties weren't weighty enough already, the 2-year-old coronavirus pandemic has taken a brutal toll on hospitals and supply chains worldwide. Health care providers had to immediately and significantly ramp up virus containment and sanitation efforts. And they urgently needed types of masks, gowns and cleaning products they'd never used before – while also struggling to maintain steady deliveries of standard supplies.

Van Vlerah has more than met the challenge, her colleagues say. She and her team tracked down alternative supplies and suppliers that allowed Parkview Regional Medical Center to survive the pandemic's darkest days without ever closing its emergency department to incoming patients. That was a relatively rare status statewide, according to Brian Tabor, the Indiana Hospital Association's president.

Dena Jacquay, Parkview's chief administrative officer, is among the system's leaders happy to heap praise on Van Vlerah.

“Donna's drive and determination are a fantastic example of the spirit of resilience that carried Parkview Health through the pandemic. She regularly brought teams together across the system to work through highly complex and challenging situations, helping find new, innovation solutions,” Jacquay said in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful for her leadership, especially during these recent times of constant change and uncertainty.”

Talking logistics

Van Vlerah grew up in Defiance, the youngest of three children. Her father was a pipefitter and her mother was a middle school food services manager.

“We were a pretty outdoors family,” she recalled during a sit-down interview with The Journal Gazette. “We were pretty active. The whole family – always working.”

Even now, she said, “I have two modes – go and sleep. I don't like sitting down.”

Van Vlerah's early interests included insects. While in high school, she earned her spot in a world science fair by creating a biodegradable insecticide that targeted the Mexican bean beetle, which can infest farm fields and lower crop yields.

While working in libraries throughout high school, Van Vlerah also developed an interest in digitizing library collections. She earned a bachelor's degree in library science before taking a left turn and enlisting in the Marines, where she worked in logistics, specializing in supply chain, facility maintenance and change management.

Van Vlerah's previous posts have included deputy director for the Maritime Supply Chain for the Defense Logistics Agency, serving worldwide customers.

To this day, she ends emails with this quote: “Amateurs talk strategy. Professionals talk logistics.”

“We like to call ourselves visionary navigators – people who not only see where they want to be, they can figure out how to get there,” she said.

Three things are essential for success, she said: organizational skills, communication and collaboration. Then she added another vital element to the equation.

“The most important lesson (the Marines) taught me is how important the individual contributor is,” the 20-year veteran said.

And there are plenty of contributors on her team. Van Vlerah's staff represents a tenth of Parkview's total workforce of 14,000.

'Calm, confident voice'

Dr. Michael Yurkanin, Parkview's associate chief medical officer, knows supply shortages have been a nightmare during the pandemic. But it's knowledge he picked up secondhand.

Yurkanin, who has professional and personal relationships with physicians nationwide, has heard about challenges they've faced over the past two years while treating patients.

“We never ran out of anything we needed,” he said of Parkview. “You might not always get what you want, but you'll get what you need.”

Yurkanin, an anesthesiologist who still treats patients, credits Van Vlerah and her staff for finding acceptable substitutions for essentials no longer readily available.

“I'm very impressed by how Donna and her team works. She is just a very calm, confident voice,” Yurkanin said.

Mike Eckroth, Parkview's director of emergency management, is responsible for plotting out what the nonprofit health care provider will do in emergency situations, including a global pandemic.

“It's my job to prepare for the worst,” he said during a phone interview. “Executing that plan takes a tremendous amount of teamwork.”

Eckroth and Van Vlerah have been virtually joined at the hip throughout the pandemic. Early on, they were working 16 hours or more each day, seven days a week. Although the schedule has eased, she still hasn't taken a vacation since the outbreak started.

“Donna has an incredible vision and ability to be flexible and adapt quickly,” Eckroth said, adding that he “absolutely” credits her military training for strengthening those skills. “At a time like this, we really needed to be mission-focused.”

Eckroth, who is also a veteran, considers Van Vlerah a mentor.

“Her standards are incredibly high,” he said. “All of us who work for her rise to the challenge. She won't let you fail. Lord knows, I've tried. ... She will walk with you every step of the way to get there. It's a great work environment.”

Parkview has talented people throughout the organization, he said. But he has no doubt that Van Vlerah is absolutely the right person in the right place at the right time.

“We were prepared to take on patients at any time during the pandemic,” he said. “It's an incredible feat, particularly with the amount of patients we saw during the peak. It was unheard of around the state.”

Point and click

One asset that kept Parkview operating at – and beyond – its previous peak capacity was the order fulfillment software system that Van Vlerah helped an IT contractor design.

She joined Parkview after officials decided to build a central distribution center for its hospitals, clinics and physician offices. Establishing the warehouse also required creating a system to keep it stocked and to move that merchandise to the front lines, as needed.

Van Vlerah's input helped create a software system that streamlines the process. Each time Parkview employees take something off the shelf, they scan the barcode to charge the item to a specific patient's account. The system simultaneously places an order for a replacement item with its supplier for delivery to the warehouse and schedules an identical item already in stock at the warehouse to be shipped out to the site where one was used.

The seamless system relieves staff of having to place orders and take periodic inventory, Van Vlerah said.

In another strategic move, she has all deliveries to the central distribution center scheduled for mornings and outgoing shipments to Parkview facilities scheduled for afternoons. That includes prescription medicines, surgical masks, IV tubing and hand sanitizer.

Under Van Vlerah's leadership, Parkview has doubled its warehouse space from 70,000 square feet to 140,000.

The number of products the health care system orders more than doubled during the pandemic from 338 unique items each month to 750. The surge reflects the need to buy supplies, including alternative products, from more vendors.

When Parkview couldn't find enough N-95 masks to meet its needs, Van Vlerah's team pivoted to buying HALO respirators from an Australian supplier. When her workers couldn't find a plastic valve necessary for some of the respiration equipment, she directed them to produce the pieces themselves using 3D printers.

And when the procurement staff couldn't secure enough disposable gowns for staff, they worked with a LaGrange-area company to have 10,000 reusable gowns sewn to sent to Parkview.

“This isn't a huge organization, it's a mom-and-pop shop, but they made a huge difference,” Van Vlerah said.

“You can't go and tell people we can't get gowns,” she said. “Every challenge is just another opportunity.”

