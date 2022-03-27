Paying pension debt prioritized

INDIANAPOLIS – You unexpectedly win the lottery, get a raise or your great-aunt Betty leaves you an inheritance.

Do you give it to charity or pay off your credit cards?

Similar debates over how to handle the state's pension liabilities shaped lawmakers' recent move to cut taxes – ultimately deciding to do both.

“The real fiscally conservative thing to do is to pay off your liabilities first,” said Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen.

And that is what the Senate Republican caucus pushed for in negotiations.

“I was looking at the big picture further down the road. But Statehouse business only goes two years down the road,” Mishler said. “I try to focus on good fiscal policy and not good political policy.”

Overall, Indiana's pension debt is about 70% funded, according to a September 2021 Pew Charitable Trusts report.

But that number would be much higher if you take out the Pre-1996 Teachers Retirement Fund, which is the bulk of the state's pension liabilities.

That fund was established in 1921 as a pay-as-you-go-plan, where no funds were set aside to cover projected benefits in the future. The fund is only 32% funded, according to the Indiana Public Retirement System, with $14.3 billion in liabilities but only $4.5 billion in assets.

The result is state legislators designate about $1 billion a year on that liability in the state budget to make sure retired teachers get their benefits.

Cris Johnston, director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, said prior to the coronavirus pandemic the fund was projected to be solvent in 2037 if lawmakers continued to increase the annual payment by 3% every year.

After an initial fiscal hit during shutdowns in the early weeks of the pandemic, revenues in Indiana – and other states nationwide – surged, leading to unexpected surpluses. Some of the windfall can be attributed to federal dollars flowing through the economy from additional unemployment, stimulus checks, aid to businesses and child tax care credits.

So, when crafting the budget in 2021, legislators put a one-time infusion of $600 million toward that obligation. The state's surplus also then hit a trigger for an automatic taxpayer refund, sending $545 million this year to pension relief as well as checks to Hoosiers.

This leaves state budget officials with a choice – keep contributing the same amount to pension liabilities every year and pay them off early or keep the same payoff date and decrease the annual contribution. The latter would free up money for other programs.

This is similar to the choice homeowners have when refinancing a mortgage.

A current projection Johnson provided shows if no changes were made, Indiana would pay off the pre-1996 liability by 2030. Or lawmakers could save about $400 million a year and pay it off in 2034. Johnston said there isn't a right or wrong answer – just different philosophies.

“I think we are doing very well because of the discipline and conservative estimates,” he said. “It's a debt, and we are recognizing it as a debt and paying it.”

Indiana isn't the only state shoring up pensions. Pew found the nation's state retirement systems finished the 2021 fiscal year in their best condition since the Great Recession of 2007-09. Pew estimates that state retirement systems are now more than 80% funded for the first time since 2008.

Ultimately, lawmakers put pensions first when crafting the tax cut package – including funneling up to $2.5 billion in excess revenue to the fund at the end of the fiscal year in June. After that, a series of income tax reductions will phase in over seven years – but only if revenues are still growing and the state pays off that pre-1996 liability of $9.8 billion.

That trigger was Mishler's idea. He concedes it isn't as sexy to say the state paid off debt rather than they gave money back to taxpayers. But he couldn't get on board with returning money to Hoosiers while the state still has unpaid obligations.

Mishler said the initial way the House sent the bill – with no triggers – ultimately ate up the $1 billion in pension savings the state would see in the future by cutting taxes now.

Mishler said the House was spending the $1 billion in savings before the state even had it. With the triggers, revenue still has to be growing and the pension fund solvent.

And that's a big “if,” given inflation and a fragile global economy.

“If we have the money coming in, then everyone gets what they want. But you can't bank on that,” Mishler said. “We have to plan for what if. I didn't want to lock ourselves in too tight.”

