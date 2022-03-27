Wall, museum inspire reflections

It was quiet Saturday morning at the apex of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum's replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

That silence was punctuated only by the rustle of fluttering flags and a chorus composed of clanging hooks and fasteners being jostled against their flagpoles by a blustery morning wind. An overcast sky and soggy ground could not keep dozens of veterans and their families away from the Vietnam Veterans Gathering, the shrine's first since the replica wall was constructed.

Saturday's event came ahead of Tuesday's National Vietnam Veterans Day. March 29 marks the day the last U.S. troops left Vietnam in 1973.

In addition to dozens of veterans, several local community leaders and politicians – including Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, City Councilman Geoff Paddock and state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta – were also spotted at the shrine throughout the afternoon.

Some visitors headed inside the museum to sign up for a free copy of “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty and Sacrifice,” a book that features the stories of Indiana veterans who served between 1955 and 1975.

Staff anticipated a steady crowd throughout the weekend because the wall draws many veterans from around the area. They were happily surprised when the parking lot quickly began to fill Saturday morning, said Eric Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran and the shrine's 2nd vice commander.

While inside, guests perused artifacts from wars throughout American history, many of which were carried and owned by soldiers from Indiana. In all, the museum houses more than 2,000 items.

“What we're doing is honoring all the soldiers past, present and into the future and, of course, their families,” museum curator Robert Thomas said. “Any soldier who joins the military doesn't join by himself. Their families become involved with it.”

Outside the museum, visitors strolled about the property, some stopping briefly near names engraved along the memorial wall. Some of those who stopped left coins along the base of the memorial.

A penny simply indicated that someone had stopped by. A nickel or a dime meant the visitor had attended basic training or served in combat with the soldier whose name was upon the wall. A quarter meant the visitor was there when the soldier was killed.

A nearby sign, which explained the practice, noted that the coins are collected after Memorial Day and used for cemetery and monument maintenance at the shrine.

Many of those who attended Saturday's gathering made note of the property's transformation over the past several years – particularly the addition of the Memorial Wall, the construction of a pavilion and significant improvements to the museum itself. The praise was a point of pride for those who operate the site.

“When the board of directors we have now took it over, there was a lien on the building, the roof was leaking, there was sewage in the floor,” Johnson said. “Now it's a place we can be proud of.”

Plans for the site include construction of a new chapel and a 6,000-square-foot museum building. “We're really excited, and there are so many people who have helped us,” Johnson said.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is also taking strides to branch out into other areas that might be of help to area veterans, including mental health, said board member Greg Banicki, a Vietnam War veteran.

“While the Veterans Administration is much, much better for mental health services today than they ever were, when we got home, there were none available,” said Banicki, a marriage and family therapist. “So this is a way to connect to other organizations.”

Many veterans remain reluctant to seek out mental health services, Banicki said, adding that he hopes the shrine will be able to draw some of those people out. To do that, he said, future editions of the organization's newsletter will feature a mental health column.

For veterans of the Vietnam War, the Memorial Wall's presence can have a calming and healing effect, Banicki and Johnson said.

“When you go out there, it's quiet. There's not a lot of noise, and people are very thoughtful,” Banicki said. “Some come to remember their buddies. Others come to remember their family members.”

Some come regularly and spend time sitting near the wall, Johnson said. But others have never come, he said. For them, the memories are often too difficult to bear.

“There's a lot of Vietnam veterans that I know who won't come out. They can't face the wall,” he said. The shrine, he added, can help veterans connect with others who had similar experiences.

“It's good to know there's other people in your shoes. You've been through it, you know what it's all about and you can share that,” he said.

Thomas, the museum's curator, described the shrine as “a special jewel that has not been seen.”

“We want people to come out here and appreciate things they can see about the history itself of our country, what we've done in wars, as well as what our soldiers have gone through,” he said.