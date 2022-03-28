AG allows reporter who sued to attend news conferences

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita reversed course Monday – agreeing to allow a longtime reporter to attend his news conferences.

The move ends a lawsuit filed by Abdul-Hakim Shabazz in February. Both sides agreed to dismiss the case.

"The parties stipulate and agree that plaintiff is not barred from future in person press conferences held by defendant and will be allowed admission consistent with terms and conditions utilized for other press or media," court records said.

Both sides will bear their own attorney’s fees.

Shabazz was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

"A free press is a cornerstone of our democracy," said ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk. "It acts as both a check against government power and a tool for enabling the public to make informed decisions. This is why it’s critical for journalists to have the protections they need to keep the public informed."

Shabazz is an Indianapolis journalist who has covered state politics and Indiana government for almost two decades.

Rokita's office released a statement saying, "We are pleased to have secured a swift dismissal of the action, which saves taxpayer dollars and allows us to focus more on protecting Hoosier values from the attacks that are coming on the heels of the General Assembly session that just concluded. There is no automatic right to attend press events in person just because someone possesses a security badge, especially when the event is accessible to everyone—in real time—with the ability to pose questions."

Shabazz is the editor and publisher of Indy Politics, a website that reports on Indiana government and politics, and is known to have a conservative slant. He also hosts "Abdul at Large," a weekend radio program at WIBC-FM. He also is a lawyer.

Despite having official media credentials from the Indiana Department of Administration, Rokita blocked Shabazz from attending an Oct. 14 news conference. After the event, the attorney general's office released a statement indicating that Shabazz was not an actual journalist and was merely a gossip columnist.

"This is a victory for journalists and reporters across Indiana. We should have never have had to go through this, but it settles an important part of 1st amendment law that the governments can't ban the media from government events," Shabazz said.

