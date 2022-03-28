Family rocks getaway with stay-home fun

Kerri Pendergrass considered renting a place near Indianapolis for a getaway celebrating her son's ninth birthday Sunday, but she instead packed the weekend full of hometown activities, including a trip to the Allen County Public Library downtown.

Birthday boy Kingston Hartman had wanted to visit a museum, so the family toured the library's new Rolland Center for Lincoln Research. Because he and his siblings Andrew and Amelia Hartman enjoy painting, it was only natural that Pendergrass also registered them for Kindness Rocks, an hourlong art activity in the library's children's program room.

“They think we're somewhere special,” Pendergrass said as Kingston, his younger brother and his younger sister brushed acrylic paint onto stones. “To them, it's like an out-of-town experience.”

Children's librarian Teresa Walls told the dozen attendees she was glad they came. In-person events returned March 1.

“It's nice to have people back in the library for programs,” Walls said.

A rainbow of paints awaited the Kindness Rocks participants, who were told they can promote kindness by painting and leaving inspirational rocks in public places. Suggested messages included “be kind” and “you matter.”

Some children's books about kindness – including “Pete the Cat's Groovy Guide to Kindness” by Kimberly and James Dean – were displayed near the brushes, paint bottles and plastic palettes.

A crate of library books sat near Nichole Mendez's family as they concentrated on their creations, including a rock painted in yellow and blue like the Ukrainian flag. They often visit the library on weekends, she said.

“We tend to be here luckily at the right time,” Mendez said of participating in programs.

As participants completed rocks, Walls used a hair dryer to help quicken the drying process.

“OK, I think that dried it off a little bit,” she said, returning a rock to Pendergrass' table.

Pendergrass expected Kingston, 5-year-old Andrew and 8-year-old Amelia would add rock-hiding to their list of weekend activities, which already included visits to the old city jail in the History Center and the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum.

“We're having a perfect day,” Amelia said.

Kingston left little doubt whether he liked the Lincoln exhibit.

“Heck, yeah I did,” he said.

