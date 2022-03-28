Holcomb: Indiana continuing to cut ties with Russia

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is divesting of more than $147 million in state government investments that have Russian ties, Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a new column he sent to newspapers.

The news comes as he headed to Slovakia Sunday on a trip that will both increase Indiana’s international engagement and cultivate new business relationships with central Europe and the Middle East.

Holcomb and the delegation will also visit a refugee camp for Ukrainians and go to Israel.

"In Putin’s last days, he must know the free world will continue to answer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for more humanitarian and political support. The free world must do whatever it takes for however long it takes," he said in the opinion editorial.

Holcomb recently met with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova on March 9 while in Washington D.C. and told her Indiana has already taken several steps in addition to the divestment.

- Verified no public universities offer Russian-funded programs

- Supported the Indiana Gaming Commission in its suspension of leagues with Russian and Belarussian ties from the approved events for sports wagering

- Offered to temporarily or permanently house screened and processed Ukrainian refugees should the U.S government need a safe haven for them

- Offered to house and train the Ukranian Summer Olympic Team

- Asked all Hoosiers doing business in Russia to consider the moral ramifications during such a volatile time.

He said Indiana companies have already stepped up. Eli Lilly has moved a million doses of insulin into Poland, ready to make its way into Ukraine, and halted exports of non-essential medicines to Russia. Franciscan Health hospitals have collected and sent more than 100,000 pounds of medical supplies and Cummins indefinitely suspended the company’s commercial operations in Russia.

But Holcomb said more needs to be done. He advocated imposing more economic and individual sanctions "against Putin’s killing machine."

He also believes Russia’s "most favored nation" status was forfeited when it invaded Ukraine and threatened nuclear and chemical war. Only four nations occupy official state-sponsored terrorism status — North Korea, Syria, Iran and Cuba. After weeks of targeting civilians, Russia should make it five.

Purdue Fort Wayne Associate Professor Andrew Downs said he thinks the trip and statements are a "way to keep open a possibility of a U.S. Senate run. Having foreign affairs credentials is helpful."

He noted that Holcomb’s strident opinions are likely popular among Hoosiers and Americans – Putin is not well-liked and they believe the violence is reprehensible.

"This allows him to capture some ground very clearly, and it is easier to make these statements as governor than president or senator," Downs said.

The delegation will include Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Major General Dale Lyles, Indiana’s adjutant general, and First Lady Janet Holcomb. It returns April 2 and is being paid for by private donations through the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

