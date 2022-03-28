I&M investing $38 million in East Allen project

Indiana Michigan Power plans to start an upgrade to electrical lines in northeast Allen County on April 11, the utility announced today.

I&M will invest $38 million in the East Allen County Transmission Line Project, which will include replacing aging wooden H-frame structures that date to the 1960s with steel poles.

The upgrade also will include the Grabill substation off Antwerp Road in Cedar Creek Township.

About 12 miles of power lines and their support structures will be replaced between Ricker Road outside Fort Wayne and the Sowers Substation off Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Scipio Township.

Also, six miles of wire on existing structures between Robison Park Substation off Diebold Road in St. Joseph Township and Ricker Road in Milan Township will be replaced.

rsalter@jg.net