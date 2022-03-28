Local donations help Ukrainians

More than $77,000 has been donated through Fort Wayne Sister Cities to help Ukrainians since Mayor Tom Henry asked for the city’s help less than two weeks ago.

Henry announced Monday the city has also donated $10,000 to help Ukrainians through Fort Wayne’s sister city of Plock, Poland, which is providing essential needs and housing to refugees. Zhytomyr, Ukraine is a sister city to Plock.

Henry spoke via Zoom with Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski about the Polish city’s efforts and "the importance and value of solidarity and a commitment to wanting peace and democracy restored in Ukraine," a news release said.

The city continues to take donations through Fort Wayne Sister Cities, which can be found by visiting fortwaynesistercities.net/. The city has asked people donating add "City of Plock Refugee Fund" to the payment notes, which are located under the dollar amount once the payment type is selected.

The donations will go directly to Plock, Poland’s efforts, a news release said.

Plock, in central Poland, is home to about 120,000 residents. It has been Fort Wayne's sister city since 1989. Fort Wayne's sister cities also include Takaoka, Japan; Gera, Germany; Taizhou, China; and Mawlamyine, Myanmar.

dfilchak@jg.net