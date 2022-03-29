Fort Wayne/Allen County

Monroeville-area road to close

Indiana 101 near Monroeville is expected to be closed beginning next week through July.

Crews will begin a bridge deck overlay between Flatrock Road and Willow Run Drive on or after Monday, with work expected to wrap up by the beginning of August. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Drivers should use the posted detour of U.S. 224, U.S. 27, I-469 and U.S. 30, or seek an alternate route.

Tread the Trails program to launch

Runners, walkers and wheelchair users are invited to participate in Tread the Trails, a new trails program presented by the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven, Fort Wayne Running Club and Fort Wayne Trails.

The program will launch with an event at 6 p.m. April 26 at Salomon Farm Park's Old Barn, which will also begin the Trek the Trails season.

After the launch, the free Tread the Trails program will take place every other Thursday at 6 p.m., beginning May 12, with departure at 6:10 p.m. All routes will be 5 kilometers, with the option of a longer or shorter route. Similar to Trek the Trails, the starting location will vary each week.

Participants should be prepared with water. Individuals participate at their own risk.

Parkview offers online survey

Parkview Health is launching a Community Health Needs Assessment, a survey that uses public feedback to identify priorities for resources, education and programming. Anyone living in the Parkview service area is invited to take the survey, available online at www.parkview.com/CHNASurvey.

As a nonprofit, community-owned health system, Parkview uses the Community Health Needs Assessment in its strategic planning process and in the development of community health improvement plans. Conducted every three years, the assessment is also shared with community organizations and leaders to assist in their planning and to encourage opportunities for collaboration.

– Journal Gazette