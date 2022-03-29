I&M to start on $38 million project

Indiana Michigan Power plans to start upgrading electrical lines in northeast Allen County on April 11, the utility announced Monday.

I&M will invest $38 million in the East Allen County Transmission Line Project, which will include replacing aging wooden H-frame structures that date to the 1960s with steel poles.

The upgrade also will include the Grabill substation off Antwerp Road in Cedar Creek Township.

About 12 miles of power lines and their support structures will be replaced between Ricker Road outside Fort Wayne and the Sowers Substation off Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Scipio Township.

Also, six miles of wire on existing structures between Robison Park Substation off Diebold Road in St. Joseph Township and Ricker Road in Milan Township will be replaced.

The upgrades should improve performance and reduce the likelihood of extended power outages, the utility said. The power lines have experienced multiple outages during the last five years, officials said.

Plans call for construction to begin in the spring of 2024 and finish by fall 2026. But the utility plans to conduct field surveys beginning the week of April 11, so crews may be walking or driving the utility's right of way.

Crews will be collecting environmental and topographical data such as the location of streams and wetland and potential habitats for endangered species.

The utility expects it may need to expand easements on private property to complete the project, and landowners with an easement can expect to hear from a right-of-way agent in upcoming weeks, the utility said in a news release.

