Vandals rampage through Capitol; 4 youths arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Four juveniles allegedly vandalized the Statehouse on Sunday afternoon, causing damage to an office, the House chamber and other areas of the building, police said Monday.

The three girls and one boy were 13 and 14 years old, Indiana State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz said.

Officers with the Capitol Police – a division of the state police – chased the youths out of the building and caught them on the canal nearby. They were released to their parents.

Galaviz said it's unclear how they gained entry to the building. Once the investigation is finished, it will be forwarded to prosecutors for possible charges.

House Speaker Todd Huston said an initial assessment of the House chamber damage includes monitors being broken and desktop items being trashed.

“At this time, we're not aware of any damage to historically significant items, and other House offices were not impacted,” he said.

“Just as Hoosiers do, we take great pride in this historical and special building, and it was beyond disheartening and frustrating to learn of this incident. We've already begun the clean-up process, and we'll continue working closely with the Capitol Police, governor's office and the Indiana Department of Administration.”

In the House, the juveniles apparently threw something at a large monitor that displays votes on bills, leaving a hole in it.

Galaviz also said the youths allegedly tossed a wooden bench from a top floor, and it smashed into pieces on the marble below.

Other damage included papers and pamphlets strewn around, dumped hand sanitizer and writing using markers and correction fluid on various things. Galaviz said most of it wasn't legible, but there was one picture of a male body part.

A cost estimate on the damage was not available.

nkelly@jg.net