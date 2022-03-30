Council OKs deal with Red River

Fort Wayne secured Red River Waste Solutions' solid waste removal services for the next few months as the city transitions to a new trash and recycling hauler.

Fort Wayne City Council members unanimously approved Tuesday the transition agreement with the Texas company, which includes leniency on fines until the contract's end on June 30 and an extra $1.9 million to help cover actual costs.

City Council members had a binary choice: approve the agreement “that no one is in love with” or have “garbage on the roads for the next three months,” said Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney.

The move comes after years of insufficient trash and recycling removal services by Red River, which was the lowest bidder for the seven-year contract in 2017. Red River filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

The city pays Red River about $700,000 a month for trash and recycling, but the cost Red River bid for services was never enough to cover the cost of providing service to the city's 83,300 customers. The transition agreement has to be approved by the bankruptcy court before Fort Wayne can officially move on with a new trash provider that will be expected to take over July 1.

The city will be responsible for about $300,000 of the total $1.9 million, Haffner said. About $1.6 million will be paid by Argo, the provider of the performance bond, from a claim the city filed against Red River last year for service violations.

The city has also changed the way it will fine Red River to streamline the process, Haffner said. The fines were previously based on the number of missed residences, which had to be substantiated. Fines for missed collections will now be assessed per ton and are based on the amount of trash collected by city trucks and other providers.

A make-or-break point of the deal for Red River was leniency on missed collections, Haffner said, so the first $50,000 in fines each month will be waived.

If the contract wasn't approved by the City Council, Haffner said Red River would end operations in Fort Wayne, and the city would be left without a trash service provider. The city is only able to pick up about 15% of the garbage produced by residents.

“This is as soft of a landing as we could come up with,” Haffner said.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked if the additional payment has to be made directly to Red River instead of to the bankruptcy court. Haffner confirmed that the payments are made directly but said the monthly payments are being made in arrears, which means Red River won't be paid until each month's services are completed.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she worries about Red River taking the money and stopping services, leaving Fort Wayne in a bad position.

“But I know that we really don't have a choice,” she said.

Tucker asked attorneys and officials to develop a backup plan in case the city ends up without trash and recycling collection.

All present council members supported the agreement's approval. Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, were absent.

Jehl said he couldn't attend the special meeting because it wasn't scheduled until a week ago. He released a statement after the meeting about his opposition to the transition agreement.

“The ratepayer, not Red River, is entitled to the proceeds of the performance bond,” he said.

City Council members are expected to consider a contract with a new trash service provider in April. Green For Life Environmental USA submitted the lowest bid followed by Republic Services and then Waste Management.

