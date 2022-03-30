Northeast Fire territory to expand

The Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory will add two municipalities after a vote this week settled contentious discussions among residents and their representatives.

Scipio Township and Leo-Cedarville are set to join Cedar Creek and Springfield townships and Grabill in an alliance to better emergency coverage in the mostly rural area.

The vote Monday night during a meeting at Harlan Community Hall was 11-4 by officials representing those five municipalities. But the vote was technically 5-0 in favor because each of the five municipalities had a majority vote among its voting representatives. All five municipalities needed to vote in favor of the measure for it to pass.

Those in favor argued that joining would mean more people to serve the territory and better prepare for future growth.

Proponents also said it's harder to find volunteers willing to staff the individual fire stations.

“We are losing volunteers at an alarming rate,” said Greg Peck, Leo-Cedarville council president. “With our community growing the way it is, we need good fire and EMS out here.

“It's just a necessity. We can't keep taking money out of the general fund to pay for fire protection.”

Those opposed have disputed calculations to set taxes for the enlarged territory, saying the expansion adds only a small number of calls annually to Scipio Township, as Leo-Cedarville already has a mutual-aid agreement with the northeast territory.

John Eastes, a Leo-Cedarville council member and one of its voting representatives, said Tuesday he would have preferred tabling the matter.

That would have allowed time for the municipalities to have discussions about one or all joining with Perry Township fire officials in a Northwest Fire Territory, he said. But that did not happen, so Eastes voted against the pact.

The new tax rate of .2661 per $100 of net assessed value for the agreement and .0333 per $100 of net assessed value for an equipment fund would fall especially hard on farmers, Eastes said. He plans to continue to work on a different solution.

“I think what is missing is the impact on many taxpayers,” he said, adding: “I am hoping there are some things that can be done to get it (the agreement) to a better place.”

The date the agreement takes effect was unclear Tuesday. It is unlikely the new tax rates will take effect before 2023, said Nick Jordan, Allen County auditor.

The Northeast territory now has three stations, 31 pieces of apparatus and a paid and volunteer staff. The issue has been in discussions since 2017.

The existing fire territory had an estimated 9,200 people. Leo-Cedarville, which had been served by the territory through a contract, has about 3,800 residents, and Scipio Township has less than 500.

