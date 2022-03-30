Services for fallen Marine announced

Funeral arrangements for Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, the Fort Wayne Marine who was killed during a training operation in Norway last week, were announced Wednesday by One Warrior Foundation on its Facebook page.

According to the post, Tomkiewicz will arrive in Fort Wayne Saturday at 1 p.m. and the family desires a simple procession, asking for those wishing to show support along the roadside to be respectful. A procession route has not been announced.

The post says funeral services will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Field, where the family will be present from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. to receive visitors and allow condolences.

Tomkiewicz, 27, was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in aviation.