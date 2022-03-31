Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Members of the Fort Wayne Police Departments bike patrol unit cross the historic Wells Street Bridge on Wednesday while patrolling the Rivergreenway. Previous Next Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am Police cruisers MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Police cruisers Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories FWCS students, leaders tour future home of Amp Lab at Electric Works Council OKs deal with Red River Northeast Fire territory to expand Corpse found after house fire Paulding sheriff asks for help to ID corpse Trial in murder, arson to begin Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education