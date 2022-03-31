Fort Wayne/Allen County

North Side students, staff to cut rug Friday

North Side High School will host its annual Dancing with the Stars event at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the door. Additional donations are welcome.

Proceeds will benefit Riley Children's Foundation as North Side works to raise $1 for every student in the building to become a Riley Red Wagon School.

Students and staff have practiced for weeks to present dances of all styles during the one-night fundraiser.

AEP Foundation awards $150,000 to CTN

Community Transportation Network has received a $150,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation upon the recommendation of Indiana Michigan Power.

The grant empowered Community Transportation Network to remodel space and create the agency's first boardroom for people with disabilities in its building at 5601 Industrial Road. The grant also helped support construction of the new CTN satellite garage at 3401 S. Maplecrest Road in New Haven, a location that will help CTN better serve riders in southeast Fort Wayne and east Allen County.

– Journal Gazette