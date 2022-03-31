COVID money plans scrutinized

Fort Wayne City Council members were surprised by some of Mayor Tom Henry's administration's proposed uses for $50.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

Council members have been asking for months about the administration's plan on spending American Rescue Plan Act money. The city received the first half of the money in May, and the second half is expected this May.

City officials presented a plan to the City Council on Tuesday, but Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she started getting phone calls, specifically from nonprofit leaders, about some of the proposed uses after an outline was released to the public March 17.

The funding is split by four initiatives: $18.2 million for strengthening neighborhood infrastructure, $13.3 million for securing city operations, $13 million for improving the community's physical and mental health, and $6.3 million for support efforts to raise the community's profile and boost the local economy.

An expansion of the foster program at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control was among the items listed in the city's plan. In October, several City Council members suggested cutting $54,200 in engineering and architectural costs for the expansion from the 2022 budget, which was supported with a 7-2 vote. The total project is expected to cost about $550,000.

“That was one of the things that was cut from the budget last year, and now I see that it is back in here,” Tucker said. “How's that?”

Jill Willis of Crowe LLP said the expansion was included in the plan's draft after an increased need for services was discussed during meetings with city department leaders. The open access animal shelter saw an increase in pets being surrendered during the pandemic.

“It is a draft,” Willis said. “Nothing that's in here today is hard in stone, so if that is something council wants to discuss, it's on the table.”

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, echoed Tucker's concerns.

“I'm all about the puppies and the dogs and everything else, but again, it's something we didn't know about,” Didier said. “So it's helpful if we get a little more briefing.”

The plan's executive summary touts having “extensive participation” from Henry's administration, department leaders, City Council and community members. Tucker said members individually had a couple of meetings with officials early in the process, but they were surprised when they saw the plan.

Other questions from council members were about the specific plans for how the money would be split, such as the funding for neighborhood infrastructure. City Controller Garry Morr said the money will likely be spread among the city's six districts, the uses of which will be decided by the council members working with constituents.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked if the money could be split nine ways so that the three at-large members can also identify projects for neighborhood improvements, which Morr said is possible.

Council members also discussed identifying the right places to approve money for programming to have lasting effects on the community. Willis said the city can create grant programs that fit the needs of the community for disbursement.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he likes the framework of the plan and suggested leaving some of the money for uses that might not yet be apparent. The federal funding has to have planned uses by the end of 2024 and be spent by the end of 2026.

Tucker said she liked many of the proposed uses. She and other council members agreed it will be the first of many conversations regarding the use of the pandemic relief dollars.

“I'm just concerned that we get the dollars into places where they can do the most good,” she said, “because we have just one shot to make an impactful difference.”

dfilchak@jg.net