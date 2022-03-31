Indiana revising COVID metrics

INDIANAPOLIS – The state's COVID-19 dashboard was set to receive a face-lift Wednesday – adding some filtering capabilities while also removing data such as positivity and the color-coded county metrics.

Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver said the changes reflect a national shift toward using hospitalization data as the leading indicator of the impact that COVID-19 has on a community. She said the dashboard update is the first step toward a broader movement toward general surveillance models, such as those used to measure current levels of influenza.

“The increased use of at-home tests and other antigen tests that are never reported to the state has diluted the value of posting a daily positivity rate,” Weaver said. “A better measurement is the impact that COVID-19 is having on our health care systems, and our dashboard revisions will make it much easier to see how hospitals are being impacted.”

As of early Wednesday evening, the new dashboard still wasn't live.

The Indiana Department of Health also announced Wednesday that some Hoosiers are now eligible for a second booster shot. Vaccine providers can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to individuals who qualify to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

Specifically, Hoosiers ages 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and those 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster following authorization Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus, a press release said.

A second press release said the new COVID-19 dashboard will display a seven-day average of cases, deaths and tests with an arrow indicating whether that number is trending up or down.

But positivity rates will no longer be available. The dashboard also will cease publishing the state's county and advisory metric maps and instead follow the community transmission measurements recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That two-metric map sorted counties into red, yellow, orange or blue for spread. It relied partly on positivity. Instead, a link to the CDC's county listing of low, medium or high spread will be provided.

In addition, the dashboard's publication schedule will be revised, with updates posted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.

While daily counts will shift to seven-day averages, all the underlying data is still available if Hoosiers want to look at specific daily numbers. Hoosiers will also be able to filter the entire page by time frame, demographics and more.

The hospital resources page is getting an overhaul too. It will show the statewide hospital census each day for anyone in a hospital, as well as a percentage of the patients that have tested positive for COVID-19.

But the state is removing the number of intensive care unit beds, meaning Hoosiers won't be able to easily tell how much of a crisis hospitals are in during a surge.

State health officials said the capacity number isn't meaningful because hospitals can increase or decrease it daily.

The dashboard also will no longer report on the variant strains, as officials said the data is incomplete and delayed.

nkelly@jg.net