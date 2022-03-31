Marine to return home on Saturday

Funeral arrangements were announced Wednesday for a Fort Wayne Marine killed during a training operation in Norway this month.

The body of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz will arrive in Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to One Warrior Foundation's Facebook page. The family desires a simple procession, asking for those wishing to show support along the roadside to be respectful. Procession routes for Saturday and Sunday have not been announced.

Sunday's visitation and funeral services are private and open only to family and friends.

Tomkiewicz, 27, was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in aviation.

The Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing four Marines.

The crash also killed Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. They were taking part in a long-planned NATO exercise called Cold Response, which authorities said was unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine.