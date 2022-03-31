Police identify processional route for local Marine captain

Fort Wayne police today identified the route of this weekend's funeral processions for Marine Capt. Matt Tomkiewicz, who died during a training operation in Norway this month.

Saturday's procession will begin about 1 p.m. at Bluffton and Ferguson roads and travel north on Bluffton Road to Broadway and west on Main Street to D.O. McComb & Son's Tribute Center at 2307 W. Main St.

Sunday's procession will begin about noon at D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center on West Main Street. It will travel east on Main and south on Ewing Street to Parkview Field.

The family asks that those wishing to show support be respectful during the procession. Sunday's visitation and funeral services are private and open only to family and friends.