Fort Wayne/Allen County

Route set for Marine procession

Fort Wayne police on Thursday identified the route of this weekend's funeral processions for Marine Capt. Matt Tomkiewicz, who died during a training operation in Norway this month.

Saturday's procession will begin about 1 p.m. at Bluffton and Ferguson roads and will travel north on Bluffton to Broadway and west on Main Street to D.O. McComb & Son's Tribute Center at 2307 W. Main St.

Sunday's procession will begin about noon at D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center, travel east on Main and south on Ewing Street to Parkview Field.

The family asks that those wishing to show support during the processions to be respectful. Sunday's visitation and funeral services are private and open only to family and friends.

Financial aid form deadline April 18

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education extended the filing deadline for the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid to April 18. The state's original April 15 deadline is Good Friday, a state holiday, and state offices will be closed.

Students must complete the federal form to be eligible for most financial aid, and they should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible to ensure maximum financial aid consideration. State financial aid programs, including the 21st Century Scholarship and the Workforce Ready Grant, require students have a current FAFSA on file to maintain their scholarship and grant funding.

Facebook Live events about the FAFSA are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 13 at facebook.com/LearnMoreIN.

Ex-resident now Lake County judge

A former Fort Wayne woman was sworn in Thursday as a Lake County Superior Court judge.

Gov. Eric Holcomb had appointed Rehana Adat-Lopez to replace Judge Diane Ross Boswell, who died Oct. 19.

Born in Uganda, Adat-Lopez has worked since 2013 as the director and attorney for the Lake County CASA program, which assists in representing children in Child in Need of Services, or termination of parental rights, proceedings.

Adat-Lopez also works for the Family Recovery Court. Prior to her role with CASA, she worked as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services. Adat-Lopez also has experience practicing as an attorney in private firms and as a sole practitioner.

A 1989 Homestead High School graduate, Adat-Lopez received a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.

Parade returns to Three Rivers fest

After a two-year hiatus, the Three Rivers Festival will bring back the festival parade presented by Steel Dynamics this year, officials announced Thursday.

The parade, beginning at 10 a.m. July 9, is expected to draw more than 50,000 people downtown. This year's parade theme celebrates the value of being Better Together, officials said.

– Journal Gazette