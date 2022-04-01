Mainstay of local theater dies at 96

Harvey Cocks, a longtime and much-beloved member of the Fort Wayne area's theater community, died Thursday at Stillwater Hospice. He was 96.

Executive/artistic director of Fort Wayne Youtheatre for more than four decades, Cocks would have celebrated his 97th birthday on Sunday.

He was known for coming from a theatrical family. Cocks' father, Harvey Cocks Sr., managed Fort Wayne's Emboyd Theatre, now the Embassy, beginning in 1939 and later owned Quimby Village and what is now Clyde Theatre.

Cocks likely got bit by the show business bug in childhood, as he grew up able to watch from the wings as stars including Al Jolson and Bing Crosby performed live. He left Fort Wayne after high school for New York City, where Broadway welcomed him with roles almost immediately.

Most notably, Cocks acted for 31/2 years in the original “Life with Father,” still the longest-running play in Broadway history. In 1958, he married his wife, Jean Hansen, who predeceased him in 1994, and the couple had two children, Ann and Christopher, who survive.

Cocks returned to Fort Wayne to take over Quimby Village, left to him by his father. In 1977, he began as director of Youtheatre, staying until 2010, when he became artist-in-residence. His contributions to the theater totaled 45 years.

“Everyone at Fort Wayne Youtheatre is heartbroken over the passing of former longtime Executive Director Harvey Cocks,” Todd Espeland, Youtheatre's current executive/artistic director, said Thursday.

“Harvey was the heart and soul of Youtheatre for over 40 years, passionately believing in and promoting the social and educational value of theatre arts in the lives of young people. In the Fort Wayne arts community, he was a beloved and respected individual who helped create the vibrant and creative theatre community we have today.”

Christopher Murphy, Youtheatre's assistant director and director of outreach, said the family plans a funeral and the theater community will hold a memorial tribute, but arrangements were not ready to be announced Thursday.

During Cocks' tenure, he worked with thousands of students in 800 Saturdays of classes, conducting his last class at age 94. He directed hundreds of plays and musicals, many of which he wrote himself.

One of his most popular plays was “The Boy from Fairmount,” about the actor James Dean, whom Cocks knew from his days in New York. In 2020, Youtheatre presented Cocks' adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”

Cocks also performed and directed for Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Arena Dinner Theatre, First Presbyterian Theater and the former IPFW Theatre.

He was given lifetime achievement awards from Arts United, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre and Youtheatre, as well as the Fort Wayne Historical Society's Johnny Appleseed Pioneer Spirit Award.

