More northwest housing proposed

Four additional housing proposals will join plans for a 715-lot development in Eel River Township in northwest Allen County on the agenda for public hearings during the Allen County Plan Commission's mid-April meeting.

Broad Acres, on 298 acres bounded by Hathaway, Hand and Carroll roads and vacant land, is proposed by New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, and its representative Ric Zehr.

Among the other developments, the largest, at 322 lots, is called Sonora and is planned for 164 acres on Bethel Road in Perry Township in northwest Allen County near Huntertown. Oakmont Development Co. II LLC, Fort Wayne, submitted the plan. Oakmont's representative is Jeff Thomas.

That company also proposes 64 lots in Perry Township to be developed in two housing additions – Emrich Hills, with 57 lots, and Cascata Estates Section III, with seven lots.

A different company affiliated with Thomas, Palmira Development II LLC, Fort Wayne, is proposing Tiburon/Livingston Lakes Extended with 174 lots in Aboite Township in southwest Allen County off the 11000 to 11300 blocks of Bass Road.

Finally, JRN Construction, Fort Wayne, represented by Jerrod Nicole, proposes 24 lots off Carroll Road as Bluffs of Carroll Creek in Perry Township.

All but Bluffs of Carroll Creek, which is appropriately zoned for single-family housing, are seeking rezoning.

Emrich/Cascata seeks to change agricultural zoning to single-family residential. A change from low-density residential to single-family residential is sought for Sonora.

Tiburon/Livingston Lakes seeks rezoning from agricultural to two-family residential, although the homes are proposed as single-family residential, which is permitted in the higher-density category.

The public hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. April 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net