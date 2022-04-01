Pence offers platform for GOP candidates

NEW YORK – Former Vice President Mike Pence is offering a “Freedom Agenda” platform for Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections, presenting a framework for GOP candidates – and possibly himself for a 2024 presidential run.

Pence's platform, released Thursday, combines traditional Republican goals such as increasing American energy production, cutting taxes and rolling back regulations, with priorities pursued by former President Donald Trump on issues including trade and immigration.

Pence also offers plenty of culture war red meat for the GOP base, pledging, for example, to save women's sports by “ensuring that sports competitions are between those who share their God-given gender” and calling for all high school students to pass a civics test.

“Elections are about the future, and I think it's absolutely essential that, while we do our part to take the fight to the failed policies of the Biden administration and the radical left, at the same time, we want to offer a compelling vision built on our highest American ideals,” Pence told reporters ahead of the plan's release.

“It really is an effort to put in one place the agenda that I think carried us to the White House in 2016, carried two Bush presidencies to the White House and carried Ronald Reagan to the White House in 1980.”

Much of the 28-page plan reads like the platform of a presidential campaign, underscoring Pence's ambitions.

Although Pence in recent weeks has worked to distance himself from his former boss as he begins to reintroduce himself to voters and develop a political identity of his own, he has also been careful to tie himself to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration, which remain extremely popular among Republican voters.

It's part of what aides see as Pence's unique opportunity, as a former talk radio host, congressman and Indiana governor, to merge the traditional conservative movement with Trump's “Make America Great Again” agenda.

“There is a winning coalition for America that believes in the traditionally conservative values that the vice president has championed through his career,” said Marc Short, co-chair of Advancing American Freedom, the advocacy group Pence launched last year.

Still, Pence argues that “elections are about the future,” in contrast to Trump's continued focus on his own false 2020 election claims.

The economic plan unveiled Thursday calls for fast-tracking permits for oil and gas production, expanding drilling on federal lands and offshore, and pursuing trade agreements that better protect American workers. On foreign policy, Pence calls on China to “establish a victims compensation and economic recovery fund” for “negligently unleashing and hiding the origins of COVID-19.”

On immigration, Pence's agenda calls on leaders to “oppose all forms of amnesty,” typically defined as a path to citizenship for those who entered the country illegally, and seeks an end to what he calls “chain migration” by limiting family reunification to an immigrant's close family. It also calls for promoting “the patriotic assimilation of immigrants” and finishing Trump's border wall.

Under a section dedicated to “protecting American culture,” Pence calls for the promotion of “patriotic education” by ending “radical political indoctrination – including the teaching of anti-American racist ideologies like Critical Race Theory,” which views racism as systemic in the nation's institutions.

Pence also calls on states and local jurisdictions to require that all high school students pass a test on the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Federalist Papers to graduate. And he seeks limits on mail-in voting and early in-person voting, among other election measures.