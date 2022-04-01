Rokita advises on virus liability

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion Thursday saying schools aren't “generally liable for damages related to COVID-19,” though he couldn't rule it out altogether.

The opinion was sought several months ago by state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City. Rokita had been approached by several area school districts that were moving away from masks, quarantine and contract tracing requirements.

“They were trying to get kids back in school due to the detrimental affects, and they didn't want to get sued,” he said.

Several local districts stopped following state guidance on the items before state health officials downgraded the recommendations.

Abbott said, ultimately, the issue resolved itself, but Rokita's office went ahead and released the opinion in case questions come up in the future.

“School officials struggle to balance individual student liberties with the responsibility of maintaining a safe in-person learning environment,” the opinion said. “This oftentimes creates discord, and school districts are left with little clarity and direction, as federal health officials frequently amend their advice on what measures should be taken by individuals, businesses, and schools to keep everyone safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

Lawmakers passed civil immunity for damages related to COVID-19 in early 2021, and Rokita's office said schools fall under the definition.

But the law excludes immunity protection for anyone whose actions constitute gross negligence or wanton misconduct. Gross negligence is a higher bar than normal negligence.

Rokita said there haven't been any cases involving the law, and the attorney general's office “cannot predict what actions or inactions a court would determine constitute gross negligence regarding COVID-19 and declines to speculate.”

