764-lot northwest housing advances

Rezoning for a 764-lot housing development called The Fens in northwest Allen County's Eel River Township was approved unanimously Friday by the Allen County commissioners.

The three commissioners agreed with last month's recommendation by the Allen County Plan Commission in rezoning the 439-acre site from agriculture to single-family residential.

Patrick Rew of the Department of Planning Services told the commissioners the development is consistent with the county's comprehensive plan, and the applicant, New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, overcame objections from nearby residents.

New Venture is represented by Ric Zehr.

The county's largest similar development since 2018, The Fens is laid out with 17 lakes and ponds to handle drainage on a complex site. It includes woods, a creek, floodway, wetlands, a regulated drain and potentially problematic road access and connectivity to other developments.

Rew said the development is consistent with other nearby housing and the developer will work with the Allen County surveyor's office and the Allen County Highway Department.

The development will be sold in sections to builders and will contain homes from about $250,000 to more than $1 million.

Rew said he saw no issues that would cause lowering of nearby property values and that values typically increase because of the addition of comparable properties used by appraisers.

Issues about traffic cannot be handled by the planners beyond adequate access points and turn lanes, Rew said.

In other business, the commissioners accepted the 2021 annual report of the highway department. They also unanimously voted to continue providing $6,000 in annual underwriting for production of Input, a publication that promotes the “talent, investment, innovation and emerging assets that are shaping northeast Indiana's future.”

rsalter@jg.net