County's COVID testing cuts days, to end May 27

The Allen County Department of Health's free public COVID-19 testing site will revise its schedule starting Monday and plans to close May 27.

The site, 5750 Falls Drive, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has decreased significantly amid a drop in coronavirus cases and the increased availability of at-home, rapid antigen tests, health officials said.

The Department of Health will continue to offer free PCR and rapid antigen tests at the Falls Drive site until late next month.

The public testing site will close May 27.

The Department of Health has operated several free testing sites since Oct. 1, 2020.

The Falls Drive site opened in September.

More than 104,000 Allen County residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19 – about 55,000 through PCR testing and 49,000 via rapid testing.

PCR tests have proven to be more accurate, health officials said, but take longer to return results.

An additional 79 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with 30 confirmed PCR cases and 49 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 104,238 confirmed Allen County cases and 1,137 deaths.

Free COVID-19 tests are available at almost 600 locations in Indiana, including about 30 in Allen County, health officials said.

Appointments can be made by going online to www.allencountyhealth.com/get-tested/covid-19-testing/ and www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/.

Free at-home tests can be ordered at www.covidtests.gov/.