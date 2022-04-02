Governor's trip emotional

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday his trip to Slovakia and Israel has been a mix of good and evil as he and other state officials forge new economic bonds while also getting a look at the Ukrainian war's impact.

“The range of emotions has been wide as you might imagine, because you go from the solemn and sobering conversations that we had regarding the shelling of Ukraine and what that's done, to lost lives, fractured families, completely lost futures, this exodus,” he told The Journal Gazette.

“You go from those conversations and how can we help – all the way to here in Tel Aviv some of the most exciting innovative businesses on the face of the planet. And because they're successful, they want to grow and expand.”

Holcomb is wrapping up his trip today. The visits to Israel and Slovakia were part economic development mission and part an effort to increase Indiana's global engagement.

He said while in Israel the delegation spent a lot of time focusing on agriculture technology, energy technology and advanced manufacturing opportunities.

First lady Janet Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers also attended. The trip was paid for by donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

While in Slovakia, the group visited a refugee camp for Ukrainians fleeing Russian bombs. Holcomb said there were about 700 people there that day – of which 300 were children.

He asked the refugees what could be done to help, and he was struck by how unsettled they are because they have family still in Ukraine and don't know what the future holds.

“Their chin is up. You can tell that not knowing when this ends is weighty,” Holcomb said. “Calling it a disruption is a gross understatement This is life-altering.”

He said Slovakia is doing a great job helping refugees, including providing mental health services, but sex traffickers are also preying on the border crossers.

“It really is a whole range. You see the best in humanity. You see people who can't afford to help contribute so much,” he said. “And then you see those who try to exploit off of Putin's motives. And so I was constantly torn between emotions of relief that they were safe, but the torn emotion of knowing so many are not.”

