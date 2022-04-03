County has eye on virus variant

More than half of U.S. COVID-19 cases – 55% – are now caused by a subvariant of the omicron version of the virus known as BA.2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week.

Health officials say BA.2 likely is circulating in Indiana, and because the subvariant appears highly transmissible, Allen County's health commissioner says to expect an uptick in cases in the next few weeks. But officials don't know how widespread the subvariant is, a health department spokeswoman said.

“The Indiana Department of Health is not tracking the various lineages of the omicron variant,” Megan Wade-Taxter said in an email. “Although we do have data on the various lineages of each variant, we aren't posting that data ... because there are several different versions of each variant and at this time almost all cases are of the omicron variant.”

More details on BA.2 are not likely forthcoming from state health officials because last week the state health department rolled out a new COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The new online dashboard does not include any information about how common any variant is, including omicron.

A second way BA.2 could be tracked is through testing untreated wastewater, but that approach is not widely used in Indiana. The testing can find the variant because infected people shed genetic material of the virus in bodily waste up to 10 days before symptoms occur and even in cases where no symptoms are present.

Several Indiana communities participated in a study earlier in the pandemic to demonstrate the method worked. But only a handful continued testing when the study was discontinued. No municipalities in northeast Indiana continued to test.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said that city still does the tests and publishes results on a city-related website. However, testing to pinpoint the BA.2 subvariant is not being done, he said.

The wastewater tests have been helpful by giving Carmel officials “a 10-day head start” in reacting to the presence of the virus, Brainard said.

But “we haven't used that service (to track BA.2) because there's an additional fee involved.”

Health officials are divided on the public health importance of the subvariant. Some places have scaled back vaccination and testing amid a lull in coronavirus cases. Others have warned those services could be hard to ramp up again, should BA.2 cause another surge.

They say the virus has a pattern of lying dormant in the summer months and increasing activity in the fall and winter.

Allen County on Friday reported 79 COVID-19 cases since March 26 – compared with more than 1,000 a day in January. Last July, the county reported around 30 new cases a day.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said the more contagious BA.2 strain appears to be slowly replacing another omicron subvariant, BA.1.

“BA.2 does not appear to cause more severe disease, and vaccines are still effective,” Sutter said. Older people, those with compromised immune systems and the unvaccinated are more likely to experience severe outcomes after infection with BA.2, as with other strains, he added.

Studies show current boosters also protect against hospitalizations and deaths from BA.2. But, Sutter added, some evidence shows the subvariant is able to evade some antibody treatments.

Patients – and their doctors – are not defenseless against the subvariant, however.

“Antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid and remdesivir and newer antibody treatments like evusheld and bebtelovimab remain effective against BA.2,” Sutter said.

To get a better understanding of BA.2, American health officials have been closely watching cases in Europe, where BA.2 has caused a surge in infections.

Last week, World Health Organization experts said, BA.2 was found in 86% of worldwide cases selected for a type of deep testing known as sequencing.

Researchers in the United Kingdom have suggested vaccines might be somewhat less effective against the subvariant.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now includes information tracking BA.2 online at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions.

The prevalence of BA.2 has soared from less than 5% in a month.

The CDC gets its information on BA.2 from selected surveillance sites around the nation. CDC data show the prevalence of BA.2 is at 70% in the northeast and 50% in the Midwest.

Sutter's advice, regardless of the subvariant, remains the same – get vaccinated and boosted.

“We still should be aware of our surroundings and things such as total new COVID-19 cases in our area and hospitalizations,” he said.

Masking should still be used by some people – including those with weakened immune systems because of chronic illness or age – and in higher-risk situations, such as contact with many people whose vaccination status is not known.

“As with many aspects of the pandemic, trying to predict the next developments is extremely difficult,” Sutter said. “It's reasonable, however, to expect an increase in cases in Indiana due to our relatively low vaccination rate and the rising prevalence of the subvariant BA.2 nationally.”

Any new increase in cases would come at a time cases are quite low. If 55% of Allen County's cases reported last week are from BA.2, that means about 45 could have been caused by the new subvariant.

rsalter@jg.net