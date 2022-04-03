Crowds flock to behold birds of prey

More than 200 people were paying rapt attention Saturday afternoon at Fort Wayne's Promenade Park – to raptors.

Participants packed the pavilion at the riverfront venue for an educational presentation – and selfie opportunity – featuring seven birds of prey, including a 9-inch screech owl and a full-grown bald eagle named Jefferson.

Volunteers from Soarin' Hawk, the Fort Wayne area's nonprofit raptor rescue and rehabilitation organization, spilled the secrets of their birds of prey while also explaining how residents can help ensure the birds' survival.

“Don't litter” was one piece of advice given by volunteer Chris Schley. That fast-food wrapper tossed on the side of the road likely will have food in it, he said.

The food will likely attract a mouse. The mouse will likely attract a hawk, who will be so locked into the prey that he (or she) doesn't notice the vehicle bearing down. Then – smash! – the bird is suddenly hit or impaled on a front-end grill.

“A lot of our birds are injured birds due to car strikes,” Schley said. The birds suffer broken wings, eye damage or other injuries that will result in their never being able to be released back to the wild.

But if they survive, they can become part of the organization's educational programs. Two such birds – a short-eared owl named Skyler with a broken wing, and Sheyenne, a Harris hawk who landed on a utility pole and touched a wire, burning her feet – were among the birds brought to the park.

A Harris hawk is an unusual sight in Indiana, as the species is native to the southwest United States and, unlike many raptors, doesn't migrate.

Presenters were peppered with questions from the standing room-only crowd, which especially wanted to know more about Jefferson. He came nattily attired in a brown leather helmet called a hood, which is used by falconers to keep large birds calm.

How big is the eagle's wingspan? Just over 7 feet. How much does he weigh? More than 4 pounds. Is he a protected species? Yes. What does he sound like?

“Pretty pathetic,” said one of his presenters, who pulled up a recording on her phone of a sort of chirp-whistle. Eagles don't have a powerful screech like they do in TV commercials, she said.

Carla Ferrell of Fort Wayne brought her grandson Jonah Embury of Fort Wayne to the event to help feed the 10-year-old's enthusiasm.

“He loves birds – birds and wildlife,” she said as Jonah colored a picture of a hawk given out to young participants. “He always wants any kind of information about birds.”

