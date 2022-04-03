High court to hear Holcomb case

INDIANAPOLIS – All three branches of government collide this week when the Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments Thursday on the authority of the governor versus the legislature – a case spurred by a fight over pandemic emergency powers.

To average citizens, the case has little allure.

Within the confines of the limestone Statehouse, however, the Republican infighting sets the stage for who makes decisions.

It has been almost a year since Gov. Eric Holcomb sued House and Senate leaders. The legislature won the first round – a trial judge ruled in its favor. Then Holcomb asked the state's top court to take over the case. At issue is who can call a special session.

Indiana's legislature meets every year starting in January. In odd-numbered years, it stays until April 30 to draft a biennial budget. In even-numbered years it adjourns in mid-March.

Other than that, the Indiana Constitution says “if, in the opinion of the Governor, the public welfare shall require it, he may at any time by proclamation, call a special session.”

Over the years, special sessions have been called to raise taxes, cut taxes and for legislators to make other big decisions.

Then came COVID-19. The novel coronavirus hit the nation right after the legislature left in March 2020. That left Holcomb to guide the state through the pandemic. He shuttered businesses, closed schools and required masks – things many conservative Republicans didn't like.

So in 2021, lawmakers set to bring some balance in the future. But instead of limiting the powers the legislature had already given the governor to handle disasters including public health emergencies they decided to give themselves more power. Specifically, the General Assembly could call a special session on their own to block moves by the governor.

Holcomb vetoed the bill, and the legislature overrode the veto. The governor sued and the General Assembly won.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending the statute passed by the legislature – House Enrolled Act 1123 – and even tried to stop Holcomb from challenging the law at all.

In a February brief against Holcomb, the attorney general said, “The Governor urges the Court to take his side in what remains an abstract political dispute – in effect, to carry out his overridden veto – by means of an extraordinary order that would both tell legislators how to vote as members of the Legislative Council and prevent the General Assembly from convening.

“The Court should decline this request to restrain one political branch of government at the request of another.”

As the case has dragged on for almost a year, the costs have also gone up.

Rokita is using office resources within his current budget. But Holcomb had to hire outside lawyers because Rokita disagreed with him. Lewis Wagner LLP signed a contract for up to $195,000 to handle the case for Holcomb. But that contract was recently amended and increased to a maximum $295,000.

Three constitutional scholars have filed a brief with the court siding with the governor – James H. Madison is the Thomas and Kathryn Miller Professor Emeritus of History at Indiana University; William McLauchlan served as associate professor at Purdue University in its Political Science department from 1973 to 2016 before retiring and obtaining emeritus status; Elizabeth R. Osborn serves as director of education for Indiana University's Center on Representative Government.

The three say they have spent decades studying the Indiana Constitution and at no time did those drafting or ratifying the provisions understand the language to allow the General Assembly to call its own unscheduled session.

The brief says the legislature in 2021 “ignored this 200-year consensus and attempted to shift the balance between the executive and legislative branches on the allocation of power to call a special legislative session through a statute.”

The brief notes many changes made to the Constitution in recent decades, and that influential leaders proposed amending the language to give the legislature that power. But that didn't happen.

“Even though this has been a live debate for 200 years, this history ... shows only one instance where anyone presumed that the legislative branch had this particular authority under their contemporary constitution's text: the 2021 legislation.”

nkelly@jg.net