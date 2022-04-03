Limit help for Ukraine, vets say

Although local veterans paid tribute to a fallen Marine on Saturday, they don't want to see any more American troops returning home dead.

Those interviewed along Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz's procession route Saturday said they are behind Ukraine's fight against Russia on a personal level. They think the United States' official support should be limited, though.

“I think they're getting a raw deal,” Kyle Bickel said about Ukraine's people. Bickel served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957. Bickel described himself as a veteran of the Cold War and a history buff.

“You can give assistance but not military action,” he said.

The fight, Bickel said, is up to the Ukrainians.

“I don't think we should get involved because it'll be World War III, and we don't need another world war,” he added.

Marine Corps veteran Gary Gatrell, who started his service in 1975, said U.S. involvement is a possibility.

“One mistake by one person can get us there,” Gatrell said. “I hope it doesn't come to that.”

Gatrell isn't sure what kind of support the United States should provide, but he thinks we should not have troops involved directly in the fighting.

Kirk Danner, a Navy veteran serving from 1981 to 1985, also thinks the United States shouldn't have boots on the ground. Should the situation escalate to the point of American troops becoming involved, he'll be behind it if we go in with a reason, a specific objective or purpose.

“Hopefully, we don't go over there,” he added.

Vietnam veteran Gary Becker, who served with the 75th Ranger Reconnaissance airborne infantry from 1968 to 1969, agrees the U.S. government should provide humanitarian support.

But not only should U.S. troops not be in the fighting, our country must watch what sort of support it provides, he said.

Becker thinks the situation is complex and missteps could lead to more hostilities and put American soldiers' lives in danger.

“We could actually be starting another Vietnam War,” he said. “I don't think we need to waste any more lives on other people, foreign countries.”

