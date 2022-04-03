Objects come riddled with history

It's gray, about the size of a hardcover textbook, and has decorative scrollwork on the front and a round opening about the size of a silver dollar on the top.

Heather Cole took a good long look at the object on a table at the History Center, checking all four of its sides Saturday afternoon, and came to a conclusion.

“Foot warmer,” she said after scanning her choices on a game sheet provided by staff members of the downtown Fort Wayne museum.

Bingo!

How did she know what the odd object was? Discoloration on the two ends, she said.

“It looked like it was exposed to heat,” said Cole, who was visiting the museum from Napoleon, Ohio, with her boyfriend, Chad Cordes.

The other two choices, “ceramic ice pack” and “cold milk jug” didn't seem like they fit, Cole said.

Cole's spot-on guess during the museum's Fool Hardy History event surprised Laurel Shriner, the center's education director. She helped choose 30 baffle-worthy items from the museum's collection to display.

“I would have thought that's something people would not have thought of,” Shriner said. “It reminds me of a gravestone, actually.”

Giving a nod to April Fools' Day on Friday, Saturday's event was the first in three years to return to its traditional format. There was no 2020 event because of the pandemic, and last year's was a static display of items under glass.

Those who attend – typically between 20 and 40 people a year, said Rich Halquist, the museum's researcher – aren't allowed to touch the items. Some are fragile and some are capable of injuring someone, he said.

But visitors can get as close as they'd like otherwise. Attendees receive a clipboard with a multiple-choice quiz with suggested answers. The adult and the child who get the most right get a gift card to the museum shop as a prize, Halquist said.

“We just look for stuff that is unique or stuff that people probably haven't seen or heard of,” he said. Staff members try to rotate the items from year to year.

The foot warmer – made of ceramic – likely dates to the 1880s or 1890s and would have been filled with hot water, Shriner said. It probably wasn't used for cold carriage rides or long wintertime church services but rather placed under the covers at the foot of a bed, she said.

As for Cole's other choices – she missed one that she thought was a public address speaker made by Magnavox. It was actually a Magnavox microphone.

But the 36-year-old medical assistant knew an old-fashioned boot hook – used to pull up high boots – when she saw one. And a small metal rod with a sharpened point?

Piece of cake.

It's a horse-shoe cleaner, Cole said. “We have horses.”

