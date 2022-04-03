Somber procession welcomes Marine back home

People who lined the route where Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz returned home Saturday afternoon said they were motivated by traditional values, including family, patriotism, honor and respect.

Many wanted to show support for not just the 27-year-old Marine who lost his life in a NATO training exercise March 18 in Norway but for his family and service members in general.

“This guy sacrificed everything,” said Kirk Danner, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 1985. “I'm out here for his family and his wife. He deserves all that we can give him.”

The plane carrying Tomkiewicz's body landed in Fort Wayne about 1 p.m. The procession transporting his casket traveled north from Bluffton and Ferguson roads to Broadway, then turned west onto Main Street before reaching the D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center at 2307 W. Main St.

Kayla Liston of Fort Wayne brought her stepchildren to the procession to “support the family and show our respect and gratitude,” she said. With her were Isac White, 11; Ella White, 8; and Brynleigh White, 2. “It's important to teach that our military and people in our community are there so we can live in a free country and keep our rights,” Liston said.

Isac said he was there for Tomkiewicz because “I think he was a good person. He fought for our country.”

A small group of members stood in front of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 248 on Bluffton Road.

“We're here to support and show our respect for the fallen soldier,” Kim Welch said. “We're all Americans; we should all support each other.”

Most people along the route stood in small groups, some with flags or small signs they'd made. One of the larger groups was in front of American Legion Post 241, including the honor guard standing at attention.

Jacklyn Kistler, who received her Army captain commission in 1996, said she joined the honor Guard because she felt she needed to do more. Being there for Tomkiewicz was, she said, “an honor and a privilege. And as a country, we have debts to these fallen veterans that we can never repay.”

Logansport-based One Warrior Foundation helped with the procession's logistics. It's one of the organization's focuses.

Whether a military member dies in combat or training, “if somebody's willing to make that sacrifice, we're willing to make sure they're done right by,” Executive Director Misty Frost said.

The Marine Corps contacted her because of One Warrior's work with the return of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, a Logansport native killed in the Aug. 26 bombing of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Frost used contacts made for that event to honor Tomkiewicz.

“Even though you have a larger audience there, you still have that great American, Hoosier sense of patriotism,” she said. Frost, who traveled to Fort Wayne for the procession, added that although this weekend's events are larger compared to what was done for Sanchez, the ceremony honoring Tomkiewicz was more intimate in other ways.

The situation was also different in that families expect service members to return from training exercises. “It doesn't feel the same in this situation. I think the family was caught off guard,” she said.

Keisha McClain was one of those standing along the route because she believes it's important to show support for the troops because they support us. She also wanted Tomkiewicz's family to know they're not forgotten.

McClain grew up with a mother and father in the Army and is married to a Navy veteran. Her family's history includes her grandmother in the Air Force and her brother and uncles in the Marines.

“It's the family that has the hardest part,” she said.

Honor guard member Angie Rudy served in the Navy during 2001 and on 9/11.

“It's not about the weather today. It's not about anything today,” she said. “It's nice to see the people who have taken time out of their day. I'd actually like to see more.”

Saturday was overcast and windy in Fort Wayne with temperatures in the 40s. Rudy said veterans understand what it's like to be cold and want to go home but carry on instead.

Many of those who stood at attention as Tomkiewicz's procession passed were veterans.

Vietnam veteran Gary Becker, who served with the 75th Ranger Reconnaissance airborne infantry, was at the Eagles lodge in his wheelchair.

“We've got to support our troops no matter what's going on in Congress or anywhere else,” he said. “We didn't get support, so I'm all for it.”

He feels the country has become more supportive and patriotic, as does Gary Gatrell who came to the procession as a fellow Marine. Gatrell started service in 1975 and was in aviation like Tomkiewicz and has a son, Ryan Gatrell, in the Army's aviation division.

“We finally are supporting the veterans and military,” he said. “When I was in the military, it wasn't like that. Post-Vietnam, not many people liked us.”

Rick Bell, who served in the Army from 1972 to 1975, said, “We didn't get the parades. I feel this is the way I could support (him). And it's not about us. It's about that Marine.”

Today, visitation and funeral services at Parkview Field are private and open only to family and friends. A funeral procession will begin about noon from D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center, traveling east on Main Street and south on Ewing Street.

Once again, the public is welcome to stand along the street to pay their respects.

Dave McComb, former co-owner of the mortuary company, is out of state and not personally involved with details of Tomkiewicz's service. But he was receiving multiple updates daily from the staff on Saturday.

Concerning previous military funerals the company has handled, he said, “the military people kind of take the lead on the protocol. ... in accordance with the family's wishes, of course.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags in Indiana fly at half-staff today to honor Tomkiewicz's life and sacrifice.

Tomkiewicz was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in aviation.

He and three other Marines died in an Osprey aircraft crash in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, according to the Marine Corps. They were taking part in a long-planned NATO exercise called Cold Response, which authorities said was unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The other men who died were Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

All four men were stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

